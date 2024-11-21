Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.08. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

