StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Fanhua Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Fanhua has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Trading of Fanhua

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fanhua stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.82% of Fanhua worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

