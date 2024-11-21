Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 368,410 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after acquiring an additional 279,455 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 249,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,246,000 after acquiring an additional 216,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3,039.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $121.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

