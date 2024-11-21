Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned approximately 1.34% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AADR opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $67.36.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

