Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) VP Craig Palleschi Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) VP Craig Palleschi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $49,616.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,032.56. This trade represents a 11.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Suburban Propane Partners Stock Down 0.9 %
Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.43.
Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPH. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPH
About Suburban Propane Partners
Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Suburban Propane Partners
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- NVIDIA Growth Slows: So What? The Uptrend Will Continue
- What are earnings reports?
- Medtronic: A Dividend Aristocrat Powering Up for 2025 and Beyond
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Robinhood’s 330% Surge: Sustainable Rally or Bull Market Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.