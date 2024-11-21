SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Rebecca Fisher Sells 13,142 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $99,616.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,430. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.19 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.83. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 139.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

