Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) & City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Financial Comparison

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Sunrise Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT -5.56% -1.48% -0.65% Sunrise Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for City Office REIT and Sunrise Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sunrise Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Sunrise Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.40%. Given Sunrise Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrise Realty Trust is more favorable than City Office REIT.

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Sunrise Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. City Office REIT pays out -95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sunrise Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares City Office REIT and Sunrise Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $179.10 million 1.13 -$2.68 million ($0.42) -12.02 Sunrise Realty Trust $250,000.00 409.70 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Sunrise Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than City Office REIT.

Summary

Sunrise Realty Trust beats City Office REIT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

