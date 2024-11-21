Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). Approximately 2,771,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,098,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.56.

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

