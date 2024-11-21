Susquehanna Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $16.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.
PagSeguro Digital Price Performance
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
