Susquehanna Cuts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $16.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.36.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of PAGS opened at $7.55 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.