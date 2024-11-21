T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS opened at $235.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.11. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.96 and a 12-month high of $242.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $273.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.83.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total value of $22,134,734.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,828,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,831,554.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,338 shares of company stock valued at $95,539,866. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

