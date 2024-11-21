Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tapestry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,773.88. The trade was a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,614,558 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $357,732,000 after acquiring an additional 272,007 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $285,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588,879 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $262,156,000 after buying an additional 80,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,551,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 165,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,732,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $116,928,000 after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

