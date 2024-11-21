Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Target were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.90.

Read Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.12. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.