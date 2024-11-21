Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran Sells 4,828 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $196,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,363.12. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $236,847.75.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Tenable by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 658.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

