The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 268.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,957 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $80.46 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $55.42 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.74.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,929 shares of company stock worth $8,196,624 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

