The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey Sells 107,653 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 107,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $754,647.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 517,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,205.61. This trade represents a 17.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brendan Sheehey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Brendan Sheehey sold 8,392 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $59,583.20.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of Honest stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Institutional Trading of Honest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Honest by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 846,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honest by 1,504.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 851,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,384 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 706.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 716,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 627,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Honest by 68.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 382,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honest by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

