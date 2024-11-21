TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.80 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 165797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.70 ($0.29).

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97.

Insider Activity at TheWorks.co.uk

In other TheWorks.co.uk news, insider Stephen Gerard Bellamy bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,898.90). 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

