Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 291 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in McKesson by 127,542.9% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,874,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2,143.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.57.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $621.29 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $526.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.24. The stock has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

