Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 251,780 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Williams Companies worth $82,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,855.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 42,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 248,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,617,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,130,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 713,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,805.40. This represents a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

