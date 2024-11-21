Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $47.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $47,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $207.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $162.22 and a one year high of $214.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

