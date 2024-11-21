Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQCFree Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,492 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.41% of Equity Commonwealth worth $30,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,597,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 725,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 543,344 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 218,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.1 %

EQC stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

