Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,296 shares during the period. Evergy makes up approximately 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Evergy worth $112,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,374 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,490,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,901,000 after buying an additional 552,455 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 6,854.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,539,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,493 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 781.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $112,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,463.20. This represents a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,059 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

