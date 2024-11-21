Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,747 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 1.23% of Vontier worth $62,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 17.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 17.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 108,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Stock Up 0.8 %

VNT stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

