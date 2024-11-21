Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 50,843 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,843 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.20% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $58,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.3 %

WTW opened at $308.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $234.01 and a 12 month high of $320.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

