Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.65.

TTD stock opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $132.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 203.11, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The trade was a 42.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,412,367 shares of company stock valued at $155,067,356. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Trade Desk by 96.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,073.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

