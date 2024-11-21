Tradewinds LLC. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $242.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.21 and its 200-day moving average is $246.11.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

