Tradewinds LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.87 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

