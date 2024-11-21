TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

TRU stock opened at $96.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.52%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This trade represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. This represents a 13.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,199 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the last quarter. XN LP boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 194.7% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,996 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,661,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

