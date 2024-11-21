Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BKV (NYSE:BKV) Stock

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BKV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE:BKV opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. BKV has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57.

In other news, insider Mary Rita Valois acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,333 shares in the company, valued at $275,994. This represents a 15.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Jimenez acquired 16,500 shares of BKV stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,932. This represents a 6.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 21,850 shares of company stock worth $393,300.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

