Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 10,478,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 15,968,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $2,110,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,360.06. This trade represents a 19.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $3,844,446.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,274,894 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $17,650,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $11,397,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $10,946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $9,564,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.