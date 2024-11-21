Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 10,478,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 15,968,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insider Activity at Trump Media & Technology Group
In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $2,110,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,360.06. This trade represents a 19.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $3,844,446.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,274,894 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- NVIDIA Growth Slows: So What? The Uptrend Will Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.