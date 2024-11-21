Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,991,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,821,000 after buying an additional 1,913,910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 496,455 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after buying an additional 368,400 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,927,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 602,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 208,699 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1409 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

