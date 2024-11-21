Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 593.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 248.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $147.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $110.46 and a one year high of $148.39. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,003.78. The trade was a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.