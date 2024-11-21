Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $261.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $200.48 and a 1-year high of $265.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

