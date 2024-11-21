Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.97 and last traded at $101.08, with a volume of 866366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares in the company, valued at $11,383,280. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,771. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. SouthState Corp increased its position in Twilio by 159.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 70.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.