UBS Group Downgrades Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Sell

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERJ. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of ERJ opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Embraer has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter worth $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Embraer by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

