UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Plans $0.30 Dividend

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.299 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
UniCredit Stock Performance
Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.44.
UniCredit Company Profile
