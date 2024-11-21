UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Plans $0.30 Dividend

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.299 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

