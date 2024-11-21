Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.33

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance

Shares of UEM stock remained flat at GBX 208 ($2.62) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 416,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,537. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.37. The firm has a market cap of £390.85 million, a P/E ratio of 717.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 206 ($2.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 241 ($3.03).

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 18,500 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($50,308.45). 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.