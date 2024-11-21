Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Robert W. Baird

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VVV

Valvoline Stock Down 0.4 %

Valvoline stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26.

Valvoline declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 97.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,130,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 139,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 40.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 424,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 122,344 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.