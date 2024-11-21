Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VYM opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $104.96 and a 52-week high of $133.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

