Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 54,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 45,046 shares.The stock last traded at $204.66 and had previously closed at $205.66.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

