Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $335.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.18 and a fifty-two week high of $342.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.