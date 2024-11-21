Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $335.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.18 and a fifty-two week high of $342.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

