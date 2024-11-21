Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $288.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.28 and a 12-month high of $294.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

