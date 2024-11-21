Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,509 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 724,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,081,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VOO stock opened at $542.90 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $415.30 and a 52 week high of $551.73. The company has a market capitalization of $491.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $531.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.