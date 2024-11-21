Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2276 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

