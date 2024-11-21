Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.3% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $140.87 and a 1 year high of $180.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.