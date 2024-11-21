Ventum Cap Mkts Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CVE:AEP

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on AEP. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on Atlas Engineered Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Up 0.9 %

CVE:AEP opened at C$1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.13. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.35.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.