Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Sells $286,490.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $286,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,517,157.87. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $280,710.00.

Shares of VRSK opened at $284.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.34 and a 52-week high of $291.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 114,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,641,000 after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

