Versus Systems Adds Aric Spitulnik to Board of Directors

On November 15, 2024, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) announced the newest addition to its board of directors. Aric Spitulnik has been appointed as a director of the Company and will play integral roles on the board’s compensation, corporate governance (nominating), and audit committees, taking the helm as the chair of the audit committee.

This strategic appointment underscores Versus Systems’ commitment to enhancing its corporate governance and fostering leadership diversity within the organization. Mr. Spitulnik’s extensive experience and expertise are expected to contribute significantly to the Company’s operations and long-term growth trajectory.

In light of these recent developments, Versus Systems continues to position itself for sustained success in the competitive landscape. Investors and stakeholders are likely to monitor how this key addition to the board drives strategic decision-making and governance practices within the Company.

As part of regulatory compliance, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 20, 2024, detailing Mr. Spitulnik’s appointment and his roles within the board committees. Moreover, the Company submitted the necessary exhibition documents as required by Item 9.01 of the filing.

For more financial information and comprehensive details, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website or visit Versus Systems’ official investor relations page.

The report was signed and authorized by Luis Goldner, Chief Executive Officer of Versus Systems Inc., confirming the accuracy of the disclosures contained in the filing.

This news release encapsulates the Company’s dedication to fortifying its leadership team and governance structure to steer the business towards continued success and growth in the evolving marketplace.

