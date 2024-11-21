Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 730847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VWDRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

