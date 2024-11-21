VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.32 and last traded at $80.32. 139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.
VGP Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.03.
About VGP
VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. It leases its properties to tenants in the logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. The company also provides property management services; asset management services related to corporate administration, financing, business planning, reporting, budgeting, management of tax and legal affairs, controlling, etc.; project management and leasing services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, and greenery maintenance services.
