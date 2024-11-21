Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Down 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.89 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 46.52 ($0.59). 286,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 225,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.30 ($0.65).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Victoria from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 170 ($2.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.
